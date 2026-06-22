WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/20/26
Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 20th, 2026:
Hounds of Love
Kate Bush
Hounds of Love
Slip on Through/This Whole World
The Beach Boys
Sunflower
Big Black Car/Holocaust
Big Star
Sister Lovers
Danger Bird
Zuma
Neil Young
Street Lady
Donald Byrd
Street Lady
Tall Cool One/You've Had Your Chance
The Fabulous Wailers
The Fabulous Wailers at the Castle
Please Be On That 5:19
Lonesome Sundown
Lonesome Sundown
It's All In Your Mind
Beck
One Foot In The Grave
Let Jah Arise
Justin Hinds
Just In Time
The Wonderful Soup Stone/The Winner
Bobby Bare
Bobby Bare Sings Lullabys, Legends and Lies