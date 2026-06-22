WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/20/26

Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 20th, 2026:

Hounds of Love

Kate Bush

Hounds of Love

Slip on Through/This Whole World

The Beach Boys

Sunflower

Big Black Car/Holocaust

Big Star

Sister Lovers

Danger Bird

Zuma

Neil Young

Street Lady

Donald Byrd

Street Lady

Tall Cool One/You've Had Your Chance

The Fabulous Wailers

The Fabulous Wailers at the Castle

Please Be On That 5:19

Lonesome Sundown

Lonesome Sundown

It's All In Your Mind

Beck

One Foot In The Grave

Let Jah Arise

Justin Hinds

Just In Time

The Wonderful Soup Stone/The Winner

Bobby Bare

Bobby Bare Sings Lullabys, Legends and Lies