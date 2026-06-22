© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 6/20/26

By Lucas Willard
Published June 22, 2026 at 9:18 AM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 20th, 2026:

Hounds of Love
Kate Bush
Hounds of Love

Slip on Through/This Whole World
The Beach Boys
Sunflower

Big Black Car/Holocaust
Big Star
Sister Lovers

Danger Bird
Zuma
Neil Young

Street Lady
Donald Byrd
Street Lady

Tall Cool One/You've Had Your Chance
The Fabulous Wailers
The Fabulous Wailers at the Castle

Please Be On That 5:19
Lonesome Sundown
Lonesome Sundown

It's All In Your Mind
Beck
One Foot In The Grave

Let Jah Arise
Justin Hinds
Just In Time

The Wonderful Soup Stone/The Winner
Bobby Bare
Bobby Bare Sings Lullabys, Legends and Lies

Tags
WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard