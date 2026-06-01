WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/23/26
Playlist as aired on May 23rd, 2026:
City Lights
Lou Reed
The Bells
Yo-Yo
Pylon
Chomp
The Voice of Energy/Antenna
Kraftwerk
Radioactivity
Breaking Up Somebody's Home/High Cost of Loving
Albert King
I'll Play the Blues for You
The Sun is Shining/Phillip Goes Bananas
Hound Dog Taylor and the Houserockers
Genuine Houserocking Music
Mr. Cherry and Mr. T./Love is a Reflection in the Mirrors Behind Your Eyes
Teruo Nakamura and the Rising Sun
Manhattan Special
Cunny Jam Wayo
Shina Williams and his African Percussionists
African Dances