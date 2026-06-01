WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/23/26

Playlist as aired on May 23rd, 2026:

City Lights

Lou Reed

The Bells

Yo-Yo

Pylon

Chomp

The Voice of Energy/Antenna

Kraftwerk

Radioactivity

Breaking Up Somebody's Home/High Cost of Loving

Albert King

I'll Play the Blues for You

The Sun is Shining/Phillip Goes Bananas

Hound Dog Taylor and the Houserockers

Genuine Houserocking Music

Mr. Cherry and Mr. T./Love is a Reflection in the Mirrors Behind Your Eyes

Teruo Nakamura and the Rising Sun

Manhattan Special

Cunny Jam Wayo

Shina Williams and his African Percussionists

African Dances