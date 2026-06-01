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WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/23/26

By Lucas Willard
Published June 1, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT
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Playlist as aired on May 23rd, 2026:

City Lights
Lou Reed
The Bells

Yo-Yo
Pylon
Chomp

The Voice of Energy/Antenna
Kraftwerk
Radioactivity

Breaking Up Somebody's Home/High Cost of Loving
Albert King
I'll Play the Blues for You

The Sun is Shining/Phillip Goes Bananas
Hound Dog Taylor and the Houserockers
Genuine Houserocking Music

Mr. Cherry and Mr. T./Love is a Reflection in the Mirrors Behind Your Eyes
Teruo Nakamura and the Rising Sun
Manhattan Special

Cunny Jam Wayo
Shina Williams and his African Percussionists
African Dances

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Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard