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WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/9/26

By Lucas Willard
Published May 11, 2026 at 12:36 PM EDT
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Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 9th, 2026:

Sidestepping
Exek
Prove the Mountains Move

Dario, Can You Get Me Into Studio 54?/Lili Marlene
Kid Creole and the Coconuts
Off the Coast of Me

On My Way to Heaven/Neighbor Gone Home
Joseph Spence
Living on the Hallelujah Side

Barely There
Photay
Windswept

I'd Have You Anytime
George Harrison
All Things Must Pass

Drought
Charles Tolliver & Music Inc.
Live At Slugs': Volume I & II

From Bird
John Handy Quartet
Messages

Love Is Everywhere/Wisdom Through Music
Pharoah Sanders
Wisdom Through Music

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Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard