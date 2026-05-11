WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/9/26
Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 9th, 2026:
Sidestepping
Exek
Prove the Mountains Move
Dario, Can You Get Me Into Studio 54?/Lili Marlene
Kid Creole and the Coconuts
Off the Coast of Me
On My Way to Heaven/Neighbor Gone Home
Joseph Spence
Living on the Hallelujah Side
Barely There
Photay
Windswept
I'd Have You Anytime
George Harrison
All Things Must Pass
Drought
Charles Tolliver & Music Inc.
Live At Slugs': Volume I & II
From Bird
John Handy Quartet
Messages
Love Is Everywhere/Wisdom Through Music
Pharoah Sanders
Wisdom Through Music