WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/9/26

Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 9th, 2026:

Sidestepping

Exek

Prove the Mountains Move

Dario, Can You Get Me Into Studio 54?/Lili Marlene

Kid Creole and the Coconuts

Off the Coast of Me

On My Way to Heaven/Neighbor Gone Home

Joseph Spence

Living on the Hallelujah Side

Barely There

Photay

Windswept

I'd Have You Anytime

George Harrison

All Things Must Pass

Drought

Charles Tolliver & Music Inc.

Live At Slugs': Volume I & II

From Bird

John Handy Quartet

Messages

Love Is Everywhere/Wisdom Through Music

Pharoah Sanders

Wisdom Through Music