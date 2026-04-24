WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/18/26
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 18th, 2026:
Candle Mambo
Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band
Shiny Beast (Bat Chain Puller)
Red Shoes
Elvis Costello
My Aim Is True
TV Eye
The Stooges
Fun House
Miss Froggie
Warren Smith
Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings
Jack Earls and the Jimbos
Hey! Jim
Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings
Sly
Herbie Handcock
Headhunters
Anone
Sonny Stitt
Satan
Sade
Hang On To Your Love
Diamond Life
In Dark Trees/The Big Ship
Brian Eno
Another Green World
Orbits/Circle
Miles Davis
Miles Smiles