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WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/18/26

By Lucas Willard
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT
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Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 18th, 2026:

Candle Mambo
Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band
Shiny Beast (Bat Chain Puller)

Red Shoes
Elvis Costello
My Aim Is True

TV Eye
The Stooges
Fun House

Miss Froggie
Warren Smith
Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings

Jack Earls and the Jimbos
Hey! Jim
Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings

Sly
Herbie Handcock
Headhunters

Anone
Sonny Stitt
Satan

Sade
Hang On To Your Love
Diamond Life

In Dark Trees/The Big Ship
Brian Eno
Another Green World

Orbits/Circle
Miles Davis
Miles Smiles

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Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard