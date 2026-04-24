WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/18/26

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 18th, 2026:

Candle Mambo

Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band

Shiny Beast (Bat Chain Puller)

Red Shoes

Elvis Costello

My Aim Is True

TV Eye

The Stooges

Fun House

Miss Froggie

Warren Smith

Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings

Jack Earls and the Jimbos

Hey! Jim

Sun Rockabilly: The Classic Recordings

Sly

Herbie Handcock

Headhunters

Anone

Sonny Stitt

Satan

Sade

Hang On To Your Love

Diamond Life

In Dark Trees/The Big Ship

Brian Eno

Another Green World

Orbits/Circle

Miles Davis

Miles Smiles