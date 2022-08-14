© 2022
WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/13/22

Published August 14, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 13th, 2022:

Mercy
Artist: Wire
Album: Chairs Missing

Where Pathways Meet
Artist: Sun Ra
Album: Lanquidity

Another Day to Run
Artist: Bill Withers
Album: Still Bill

Mirror
Artist: Emily A. Sprague
Album: Hill, Flower, Fog

Rainy Saturday & Coffee Break
Artist: Junko & Minoya Central Station
Album: Pacific Breeze 2: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1972-1986

Ballroom Blitz
Artist: The Space Lady
Album: The Space Lady’s Greatest Hits

New Values
Artist: Iggy Pop
Album: New Values

Agbo’oju L’ogun
Artist: Shina Williams
Album: African Dances

Ebb Tide
Artist: The Righteous Brothers
Album: Phil Spector’s Greatest Hits

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
