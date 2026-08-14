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Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

By David Guistina
Published August 14, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
WAMC

(Airs 08/14/26 @ 3 p.m. & 08/16/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Barbara talk about the need for a shield law in Massachusetts, the White House Press Secretary’s departure, revisions to the journalist code of ethics, and much more.

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The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickDavid GuistinaMedia Project on WAMCcaroline leavittJournalist Shield LawMedia ethics
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina