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Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David

By David Guistina
Published July 17, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
WAMC

(Airs 07/17/26 @ 3 p.m. & 07/19/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and David talk about the positive and negative impacts of A-I on journalism, the New York Times filing a motion to quash subpoenas of its journalists, the push to turn print journalists into video talent, and much more.

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The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickDavid GuistinaA.I.broadcast journalismThe New York TimessubpoenasThe Media Project
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina