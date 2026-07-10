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Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

By David Guistina
Published July 10, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
WAMC

(Airs 07/10/26 @ 3 p.m. & 07/12/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Barbara talk about the transition to video for all media, including print, why the issue of prior restraint is important to journalism, and much more.

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The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickDavid Guistinajournalismbroadcast journalismvideo on demand
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina