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Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

By David Guistina
Published June 12, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
WAMC

(Airs 06/12/26 @ 3 p.m. & 06/14/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Barbara talk about Scott Pelley’s comments about being fired from 60 Minutes and CBS News, President Trump walking out of the Meet the Press interview with Kristen Welker, and searching for news versus passively receiving it, and more.

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The Media Project meet the press60 Minutescbs newsThe Media ProjectDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina