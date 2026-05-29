The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 05/29/26 @ 3 p.m. & 05/31/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Barbara talk about what happens when journalists make mistakes, how the White House Press Corps should respond to President Trump, supporting great journalism financially, and much more.