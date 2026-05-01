© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
Media Project
The Media Project

WAMC On The Road: The Media Project Live at UAlbany with Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Raga

By David Guistina
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
WAMC

(Airs 05/01/26 @ 3 p.m. & 05/03/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and Raga Justin, Albany Bureau Chief for Bloomberg Government . On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Raga are live on the road at the University at Albany to talk with journalism students and faculty from 20 campuses about student journalism, how to get more young people excited about the field, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickragaDavid GuistinaMedia Project on WAMCUniversity at AlbanyStudent Journalism
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina