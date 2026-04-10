The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David

(Airs 04/10/26 @ 3 p.m. & 04/12/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and David Lombardo, host of The Capitol Pressroom on WCNY and WAMC. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and David talk about whether the model for non-profit journalism sustains news coverage, consolidation of the broadcast industry, maintaining fairness during interviews, and much more.