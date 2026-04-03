The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 04/03/26 @ 3 p.m. & 04/05/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about coverage of President Trump’s address to the nation about the war in Iran and the No Kings protests, when news falls into your lap, your letters, and much more.