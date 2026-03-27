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Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Raga

By David Guistina
Published March 27, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
WAMC

(Airs 03/27/26 @ 3 p.m. & 03/29/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Raga Justin, Albany Bureau Chief for Bloomberg Government. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and Raga talk about journalists as brands, notifying sources when a story they’re in will be published, your letters, and much more.

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The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickragabloomberg newsbrandingjournalismethicsDavid GuistinaMedia Project on WAMC
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina