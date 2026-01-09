The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, David

(Airs 01/09/26 @ 3 p.m. & 01/11/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara and David talk about how the media handled coverage of the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, and the death of a U.S. citizen after a confrontation with ICE officers in Minnesota, as well as the official end of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and more.