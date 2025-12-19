The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 12/19/25 @ 3 p.m. & 12/21/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, and Judy talk about trying to cover President Trump’s speech to the nation this week, the difficulty of covering a President who constantly lies, covering Santa Clause, and much more.