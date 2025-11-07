The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, David

(Airs 11/07/25 @ 3 p.m. & 11/09/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara and David talk about coverage of Zohran Mamdami in the New York City Mayoral race, new restrictions for the White House Press Core limiting access to the West Wing, the 60 Minutes interview with President Trump, and more.