The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David

By David Guistina
Published August 8, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/08/25 @ 3 p.m. & 08/10/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and David talk about whether journalists can be neutral, the fact that you might realize crime has been going down for years because of how media cover it, and much more.

Rex Smith judy patrick David Guistina Crime Statistics fairness truth
