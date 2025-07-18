The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ira

(Airs 07/18/25 @ 3 p.m. & 07/20/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Ira talk about how the impact of funding cuts to public media, whether objectivity is worth pursuing as a journalistic norm, reporters asking double barreled questions, and much more.