© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

By David Guistina
Published July 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/11/25 @ 3 p.m. & 07/13/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about how to cover a public official who holds a grudge against your news organization, coverage of the floods in Texas, the difficulty of finding journalists, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickUnited States Attorney for the Northern District of New York John Sarcone journalismMedia Project on WAMC
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina