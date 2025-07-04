The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David

(Airs 07/04/25 @ 3 p.m. & 07/06/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and David talk about the $16 million dollar settlement involving CBS News and President Trump, how journalists could be prosecuted for reporting, and much more.