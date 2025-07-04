© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David

By David Guistina
Published July 4, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/04/25 @ 3 p.m. & 07/06/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and David talk about the $16 million dollar settlement involving CBS News and President Trump, how journalists could be prosecuted for reporting, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickDavid Guistinacbs newslawsuitsprosecutionjournalistPresident Donald Trump
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina