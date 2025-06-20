The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David, Ian

(Airs 06/20/25 @ 3 p.m. & 06/22/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, David and Ian talk about a shift in the way American’s get their news, the tiff between President Trump and Tucker Carlson over Iran, editorial endorsements, and much more.