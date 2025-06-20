© 2025
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David, Ian

By David Guistina
Published June 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 06/20/25 @ 3 p.m. & 06/22/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, David and Ian talk about a shift in the way American’s get their news, the tiff between President Trump and Tucker Carlson over Iran, editorial endorsements, and much more.

The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickDavid Guistinaian pickusMedia Project on WAMCeditorialendorsementThe New York Times
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
