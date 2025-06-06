© 2025
The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Mitra

By David Guistina
Published June 6, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 06/06/25 @ 3 p.m. & 06/08/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Vice President of the New York Press Association and former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Mitra Kalita, veteran journalist, media executive, commentator, author and CEO of url-media.com. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Mitra talk about how media has changed over the years, and a deeper look at Mitra’s career and current venture.

