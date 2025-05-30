The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 05/30/25 @ 3 p.m. & 06/01/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Ian talk about the pressure on student reporters, the commencement speech by 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley, and much more.