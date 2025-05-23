© 2025
The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Miles

Published May 23, 2025

(Airs 05/23/25 @ 3 p.m. & 05/25/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Miles talk about whether the media is to blame for not uncovering President Biden’s cognitive decline, when A-I gets in wrong, and much more.

