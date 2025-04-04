The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Miles

(Airs 04/04/25 & 04/06/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Miles talk about a survey that shows people are tuning back into the news, the difficulty of covering the Doge cuts, a poll that shows Americans, by a 2-1 margin, want to fund public broadcasting, and much more.