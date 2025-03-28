The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ira

(Airs 03/28/25 & 03/30/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ira talk about The Atlantic Editor’s Signal chat story, the Trump administration threatening public broadcasting and the Voice of America, and much more.