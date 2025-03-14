The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ira

(Airs 03/14/25 & 03/16/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ira talk about the difficulty of covering news under the Trump Administration, Jeff Bezos and what’s happening at the Washington Post, the threat to libel law, and much more.