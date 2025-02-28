The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Jimmy

(Airs 02/28/25 & 03/02/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Jimmy Vielkind, a reporter for WNYC and The Gothamist. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Jimmy talk about the evolution of media coverage at the state capital, the intimacy of radio news, whether we need more working-class journalists, and much more.