The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, David

(Airs 01/24/25 & 01/26/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and David talk about when the TV “standup” is a mistake, the Trump Administration and the FCC, A-I’s influence on journalism, a cat named Mittens and the Golly Martha, and much more.