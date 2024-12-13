© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

By David Guistina
Published December 13, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/13/24 & 12/15/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ian talk about the possibility of an AI powered bias meter in the newsroom, the line between glorifying a shooter and creating copycats, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickian pickusDavid GuistinabiasMedia Project on WAMC
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina