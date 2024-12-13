The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 12/13/24 & 12/15/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ian talk about the possibility of an AI powered bias meter in the newsroom, the line between glorifying a shooter and creating copycats, and much more.