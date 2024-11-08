The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Miles

(Airs 11/08/24 & 11/10/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Gazette Editor and Vice President Miles Reed. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Miles talk about how the press did covering the presidential race, and more.