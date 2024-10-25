© 2024
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Miles

By David Guistina
Published October 25, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 10/25/24 & 10/27/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Miles talk about how journalists should be interviewing the candidates for election, how media publish audience opinion without spreading misinformation, and much more.

