The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, David

(Airs 09/20/24 @ 3 p.m. & 09/22/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and David talk about the value of in-person reporting, the resistance of politicians to talk with “real” journalists, whether children who commit crimes should be put on the front page, and much more.