Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

By David Guistina
Published February 9, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/09/24 @ 3 p.m. & 02/11/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ian talk about a new program at the State University of New York designed to put student journalists to work in news deserts, police coverage, Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin, and much more.

The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickian pickusVladimir PutinState University of New York
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
