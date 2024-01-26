The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 01/19/24 @ 3 p.m. & 01/21/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ian talk about the decline of Sports Illustrated, the hypocrisy of Sean Hannity, and much more.

