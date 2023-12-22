The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ira

(Airs 12/22/23 @ 3 p.m. & 12/24/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ira talk about how the media has changed dramatically in the last 30 years, some of the key stories in 2023, and much more.