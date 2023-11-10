The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Ian, Ira

(Airs 11/10/23 @ 3 p.m. & 11/12/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy Ian and Ira talk about journalists refusing to reveal a source, whether to televise court trials, New York’s “toothless” Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), and much more.

