The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Ian, Ira

By David Guistina
Published November 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST

(Airs 11/10/23 @ 3 p.m. & 11/12/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy Ian and Ira talk about journalists refusing to reveal a source, whether to televise court trials, New York’s “toothless” Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), and much more.

Rex Smith judy patrick ira fusfeld ian pickus David Guistina FOIL
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
