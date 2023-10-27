The Media Project #1691 - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ira

(Airs 10/27/23 @ 3 p.m. & 10/29/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Ira talk about the misinformation coming out of the Israel, Hamas war, the importance of local coverage of the mass shooting in Maine, media consumption a trust both being down, and much more.