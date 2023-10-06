The Media Project #1688 - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 10/06/23 @ 3 p.m. & 10/08/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Ira talk about using a kidnapping victims name and photo, trying to take stories out of circulation when news changes them, and much more.