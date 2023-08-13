The Media Project #1680 - Rex, Rosemary, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 08/13/23 @ 6 p.m. & 08/14/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at UAlbany, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Rosemary, Barbara and Rex talk about an announcer for the Baltimore Orioles suspended for the telling the truth, whether people are becoming numb to the scandals surrounding former President Donald Trump, and more.