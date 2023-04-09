© 2023
The Media Project

The Media Project #1622 - Alan, Judy, Ira, Rosemary

Published April 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/09/23 @ 6 p.m. & 04/10/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC's CEO Alan Chartock, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany. On this week's Media Project, Alan, Judy Ira and Rosemary talk about media coverage of Donald Trump's arraignment in Manhattan, camera's in courts, the Dominion Systems lawsuit against Fox, and much more.

