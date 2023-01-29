© 2023
The Media Project

The Media Project #1652 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Barbara

By David Guistina
Published January 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/27/23 @ 6 p.m. & 01/29/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, And Barbara Lombardo is the former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about the journalism coalition trying to save local news, a decision by some cable companies to remove Newsmax, Facebook allowing former President Trump back on the platform, and much more.

