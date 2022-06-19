The Media Project #1620 - Alan, Rosemary, Ira, Rex

© 2022
(Airs 06/19/22 @ 6 p.m. & 06/20/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, Adjunct Professor at RPI and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about new threats and attacks on journalists, whether journalism is dead and much more.

