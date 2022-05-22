The Media Project #1616 - Alan, Rex, Rosemary, Ira

(Airs 05/22/22 @ 6 p.m. & 05/23/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, , former Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Rosemary Armao, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary, and Ira talk about media coverage of the mass shooting in Buffalo, Rosemary answers a letter from a personal critic, and much more.