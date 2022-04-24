The Media Project #1612 - Alan, Rex, Mike, Ian

(Airs 04/24/22 @ 6 p.m. & 04/25/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Substack columnist Rex Smith, former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Mike and Ian talk about succession at the New York Times, the issue of “both side-ism,” politicians who avoid interviews, and much more.