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The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - We talk with one man who was detained by ICE and later released

By David Guistina
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/23/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: As ICE agents conducted raids across the North Country, we talked with one man who was detained and later released, we’ll speak with the Founder and President of Horse Racing Wrongs, a non-profit speaking out against what they say is a failing industry, and we’ll take a hike up Stewart Mountain.

The Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina