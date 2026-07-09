The Legislative Gazette - Advocates and federal politicians sound the alarm over cuts to SNAP food benefits
(Airs 07/09/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Advocates and federal politicians are sounding the alarm over cuts to SNAP food benefits, we’ll speak with SUNY Chancellor John King about funding for higher education, and we’ll meet a journalist with a unique perspective on the state’s complex and sprawling prison system.