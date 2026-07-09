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Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Advocates and federal politicians sound the alarm over cuts to SNAP food benefits

By David Guistina
Published July 9, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/09/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Advocates and federal politicians are sounding the alarm over cuts to SNAP food benefits, we’ll speak with SUNY Chancellor John King about funding for higher education, and we’ll meet a journalist with a unique perspective on the state’s complex and sprawling prison system.

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The Legislative Gazette SNAP CutsNew York border crossingSUNY Chancellor John KingMedical CannabisNew York state prisonsThe Legislative GazetteDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina