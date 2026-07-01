The Legislative Gazette - Primaries were held this week, and we’ll take a look at two races receiving national attention

(Airs 06/25/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Primaries were held this week in NY, we’ll take a look at two races receiving national attention with reaction from voters, we’ll talk to the head of a coalition about four bills in the legislature to make magic mushrooms legal, and we’ll go back in time to take a conversational ride down the Erie Canal.