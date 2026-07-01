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Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Primaries were held this week, and we’ll take a look at two races receiving national attention

By David Guistina
Published July 1, 2026 at 9:30 AM EDT

(Airs 06/25/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Primaries were held this week in NY, we’ll take a look at two races receiving national attention with reaction from voters, we’ll talk to the head of a coalition about four bills in the legislature to make magic mushrooms legal, and we’ll go back in time to take a conversational ride down the Erie Canal.

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The Legislative Gazette erie canalNew York State politcsprimariesDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina