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Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - we’ll take a look at the failure of a number of bills this session to protect public health

By David Guistina
Published June 18, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 06/18/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll take a look at the failure of a number of bills this session to protect public health, we’ll speak with an expert about how data centers fit into New York’s energy grid and the role a moratorium could play, and we’ll follow a million-pound piece of living history that recently rumbled through New York on its way to Philadelphia.

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The Legislative Gazette New York climate changeData Centergender identityNew York 250 Commemoration Commission David GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina